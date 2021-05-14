A Boone County woman pleaded guilty Friday to a federal methamphetamine charge.
According to court documents, Sherri Hill, 57, admitted that she possessed more than 100 grams of methamphetamine on June 25, 2020, on U.S. 119 in Boone County. Law enforcement officers stopped Hill shortly after she purchased the methamphetamine. Hill was subsequently interviewed and admitted to having dealt methamphetamine for several years throughout the state.
Hill pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and faces a minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison when she is sentenced on Aug. 18.
Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the West Virginia State Police and the DEA. Assistant United States Attorney L. Alexander Hamner is prosecuting the case.
Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. presided over the hearing.