Cecily Overton, 30, of Boomer was arrested and charged with child abuse resulting in injury and domestic battery after county deputies were dispatched on May 21 to respond to a family dispute.
The deputies' investigation revealed a video which depicted a woman physically abusing her child and battering her mother, according to a press release from Sheriff Mike Fridley's office. That resulted in felony charges being filed.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the FCSD at 304-574-3590 or through its Facebook page "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.