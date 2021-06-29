Every child attending Alderson Community Market on Tuesday July 6, from 3 to 6 p.m., will receive a brand new book free of charge from Read Aloud West Virginia, presented by Elizabeth Spangler.
For kids, every Tuesday afternoon is Carrot Club: tasting a new fruit or vegetable and playing a fun physical activity. Each participant receives four Carrot Club dollars ($4) to spend on fresh fruit and vegetables at the market.
Vendors at the market offer locally grown beef, lamb, pork, chicken and eggs along with summertime vegetables, berries, jam, pickled onions, buckwheat flour, butter, corn meal and grits, bread and bakery treats including pies both fried and baked. There's even aromatherapy, bath salts, soap, CBD oil, abstract art, and jewelry. Also Tupperware, part of a benefit for the Alderson Public Library.
The Greenbrier County Commission, with Alderson Main Street, makes sure there's live music at the market every week. Come to Alderson Market and relax at picnic tables under the trees every Tues from 3 to 6 p.m. through October.
Alderson Community market offers SNAP Stretch, automatically doubling EBT SNAP dollars.
