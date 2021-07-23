Bonnie's Bus to visit Mercer, Summers, Greenbrier counties

Bonnie’s Bus, a 45-foot, mobile mammography vehicle, will visit Mercer, Summers and Greenbrier counties offering three-dimensional digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women.
A service of WVU Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
Prudich Medical Center in Montcalm from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on July 26. For an appointment, call 304-589-3251.
Bluestone Family Practice in Bluefield from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 27. For an appointment, call 304-800-5923.
Bluestone Health Center in Princeton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 28. For an appointment, call 304-431-5499.
Summers County Health Department in Hinton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 29. For an appointment, call 304-466-3388.
Holiday Inn Express and Suites in Lewisburg from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 30. For an appointment, call 304-645-1787.
Patient and staff safety is a top priority, and extra precautions will be taken during the pandemic. Changes will include staff wearing masks, patients waiting in their car until their appointment time, and extended appointment times to allow staff to thoroughly sanitize between patients.
The screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare, if available. Patients who are underinsured or uninsured and meet enrollment criteria will be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) to cover the cost of their screening mammogram.
Uninsured women living in West Virginia who are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram on the Bus through grant funding and donations. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.
Bonnie’s Bus has provided more than 21,500 mammograms for women throughout West Virginia and led to the detection of more than 110 cases of breast cancer since 2009. Many of those screened are underinsured or uninsured and qualify for screening through the WVBCCSP.