Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit – among other places – Mercer, Summers and Greenbrier counties in early August, offering three-dimensional digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women.
A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
Prudich Medical Center in Montcalm from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 1. For an appointment, call 304-589-3251.
Bluestone Family Practice in Bluefield from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 2. For an appointment, call 304-800-5413.
Bluestone Health Center in Princeton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 3. For an appointment, call 304-431-5499.
Summers County Health Department in Hinton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 4. For an appointment, call 304-466-3388.
Greenbrier County Health Department from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 5. For an appointment, call 304-645-1787.
Patient and staff safety is a top priority, and extra precautions will be taken during the pandemic, including staff wearing masks, patients waiting in their car until their appointment time, and thorough sanitization between patients.
The screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare, if available.
Patients who are underinsured or uninsured and meet enrollment criteria will be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) to cover the cost of their screening mammogram.
Uninsured women living in West Virginia who are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram on the Bus. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.