MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Raleigh and Nicholas counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women.
A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
Black Bear Pharmacy in Beckley from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 2. For an appointment, call 681-254-4350.
Gauley River Elementary in Craigsville from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 11. For an appointment, call 304-226-5725 ext. 132.
Patient and staff safety is a top priority, and extra precautions will be taken during the pandemic. These include staff wearing masks, patients waiting in their car until their appointment time, and thorough sanitization between patients.
The screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare, if available. Patients who are underinsured or uninsured and meet enrollment criteria will be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) to cover the cost of their screening mammogram. Uninsured women living in West Virginia who are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram on the Bus through the generosity of grant funding and donations. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.
