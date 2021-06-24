Bond money earmarked for Coalfields Expressway

CHARLESTON — More than $200 million in road bond money is being earmarked to finish a section of Coalfields Expressway from Pineville to Welch.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement during his pandemic briefing Thursday.
“We are going to some way, some how, do everything we can to complete the Coalfields Expressway,” he said of the highway that will eventually connect Interstate 77 and Interstate 64 from Beckley to Rt. 23 in Virginia and then Interstate 81.
Justice said the money was raised by the sale of Parkways Authority bonds on June 9.
The sale brought in $333 million but investor response was “so favorable,” he said, “an extra” $90 million was raised that will go toward Roads to Prosperity projects around the state.
“I’m a firm believer that the market truly realizes how great West Virginia is doing all across the board, and this is just another example,” Justice said. “We should continue to be proud of our own pond, because we are doing really good. It’s amazing.”
The state’s bond rating position allowed for a low 2.62 average percentage rate over the 30-year payback period of the bonds.
Projects to be paid for through the bond sale include a $203 million section of the Coalfields Expressway to build a four-lane road from W.Va. 16, near Pineville, to Welch in McDowell County, $19 million to build a new roadway and bridge to ease congestion in the Davis Creek and Corridor G area in Kanawha County, portions of the Beckley Z-Way, improving U.S. 60 between Chelyan and Montgomery, and more.
“This is another step in the right direction,” Justice said. “I congratulate everyone with Parkways and our entire Department of Transportation. We are getting stuff done, and that’s really good.”
Justice also said the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the West Virginia Department of Education have received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits to eligible children this summer.
School-age children are eligible if, as of May 31, they were enrolled in a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program in school year 2020-21 and qualified for free or reduced-price school meals. Children under the age of 6 are eligible if they are in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.
Benefits will be loaded onto existing P-EBT cards that were issued during the 2020-21 program year. The state will not utilize the Mountain State card for summer P-EBT.
Justice said the state will issue a one-time benefit of $375 to each eligible child. Benefits are scheduled to be released mid-July.
West Virginia estimates that it will issue $83.4 million to approximately 222,395 school children and $13.3 million to approximately 35,463 SNAP-enrolled children during the 2021 summer period.
“This is a great big deal,” Justice said. “It could help many of our kids and our families. If you’re eligible, please make sure you take advantage of this opportunity, because it’s really good.”
Justice also reminded residents who have been vaccinated to make sure they are registered for the Do It For Babydog vaccine lottery.
The next drawing is June 30, and those who have had at least one dose of the vaccine must be registered by midnight on Sunday to be eligible for the drawing.
Additional prize drawings will be held every Wednesday through Aug. 4 and prizes each week include $1 million, two custom trucks, college scholarships (for ages 12 to 25) and custom hunting rifles and shotguns.
More than 300,000 state residents were registered for the sweepstakes as of Thursday.
