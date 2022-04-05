Bond denied for mother and daughter charged in shooting death of 13-year-old girl

LEWISBURG [ndash] Joanne Marie (Daily) Livesay, 79, of Lewisburg passed away Monday morning April 4, 2022 at Greenbrier Health Care Center in Fairlea. She was born February 10, 1943 in Hines, WV and was the daughter of the late Paul C. and Lola (Johnson) Daily, Sr. Joanne was a member of the…