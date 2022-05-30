West Liberty University rising senior Madison Bolyard received the Region V scholarship from Alpha Chi recently after competing in a rigorous national competition in Austin, Texas.
Bolyard is from Jane Lew and is a double major in Music Education and Voice Performance.
The award was given in recognition of her paper titled "An Analysis of Auch Kleine Dinge (Even Little Things) by Hugo Wolf.” Bolyard’s paper provides her theoretical analysis of this song in classical music.
The Alpha Chi competition is an annual event that attracts students from all over the country as they compete for scholarship awards.
Bolyard received a $500 award for her successful competition and will begin her student teaching in the fall.