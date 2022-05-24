A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty Monday to retaliation against a government witness.
From July 2021 through August 11, 2021, David Stanley, 46, of Bolt, sent multiple intimidating and threatening messages through Facebook Messenger to a witness in a federal criminal case against Stanley’s brother.
Stanley is scheduled to be sentenced on September 8 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Stanley’s brother, Charles Stanley, 51, of Shady Springs, pleaded guilty on February 3, to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility and awaits sentencing.
Charles Stanley admitted to working with others to steal multiple pieces of specialized mining equipment in May and June, 2019, from the energy facility, located in Boone and Lincoln counties, resulting in more than $5,000 in damage.
A Charleston man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with a thwarted Fourth of July 2021 murder scheme.
According to court documents and statements made in court, James Edward Bennett III, 31, a felon, was one of four men who armed themselves at a Rand residence on July 4, 2021, and drove to Charleston’s West Side where they intended to shoot another man.
Alerted to the plot, police in marked cruisers converged on the area.
The four men abandoned their vehicle in a Washington Street parking lot due to the increased police presence.
Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and recovered four loaded firearms. Bennett admitted to possessing two of the firearms: a Taurus, Model G2C, 9mm pistol; and a Spike’s Tactical, Model SL15, .223-caliber pistol.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Two Huntington men were sentenced Monday to prison for their roles in a multi-state drug ring. Donald Duane Cole, 51, was sentenced to five years and 10 months and William Edward Nellons, Jr., 38, was sentenced to three years and 10 months.
Three years of supervised release will follow each prison sentence.
Cole and Nellons participated in a conspiracy with others to distribute drugs in Huntington from at least April 2021 to July 2021.
Cole admitted to distributing fentanyl and cocaine base, also known as “crack.” Nellons admitted that he regularly received cocaine and fentanyl which he distributed to others in the Huntington area.
At times, Nellons and Cole each received the drugs on consignment and returned proceeds after conducting distributions.
Nellons admitted that he stored approximately 30 grams of fentanyl at Cole’s residence in May 2021 that he distributed during the conspiracy.
Cole admitted to possessing approximately 10 grams of crack seized by law enforcement officers while executing a search warrant at his Ninth Avenue residence on July 29, 2021.
Cole further admitted that he intended to sell the crack cocaine.
Cole pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base. Nellons pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl.
Seventeen other individuals pleaded guilty to roles in the multi-state drug trafficking organization (DTO) that operated in Huntington and distributed fentanyl, cocaine and crack as well as methamphetamine, oxycodone, and heroin.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 24, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the Norway Avenue address of Roy Bills, 56, a felon.
Officers found multiple firearms in the basement including a Diamondback 5.56mm AR-15 rifle; a Savage AXIS XP .308-caliber Winchester bolt-action rifle; a Derya Arms, model VR-80, 12-gauge shotgun; a GSG .22-caliber pistol; and a Beretta 96 .40-caliber pistol.
Officers also located ammunition with the firearms.
Bills admitted to possessing the firearms and ammunition.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition.