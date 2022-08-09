A Bolt man has died after a wreck Monday evening in Bolt, according to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.
According to the sheriff's office, Randall Z. Bower, of Bolt, was driving a 2020 CF MOTO CF500 UTV traveling south on Fairview School Road at the intersection of W.Va. 99 - Bolt Road in Fairdale at around 7:20 p.m. Aug. 8. A 2013 Nissan Rogue was traveling west on W.Va. 99 - Bolt Road.
Preliminary findings show the vehicle operated by Bower had stopped at the intersection of the roadways before attempting a left turn to travel east on W.Va. 99. The UTV began to turn left, pulling into the pat of the oncoming Nissan Rogue. The Rogue struck the UTV, causing Bower to be ejected from the UTV. According to the sheriff's office, Bower was not restrained by a safety belt at the time of the collision.
EMS and first responders initiated life-saving measures. Bower was taken to Raleigh General Hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the collision.
Deputy M.D. Talley is investigating the crash, assisted by Cpl. B.J. Adkins and Lt. Jason L. Redden.
Trap Hill Volunteer Fire Department and Jan-Care Ambulance Service responded to the scene.
