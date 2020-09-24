The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County PSD for Arnett, Horsecreek to and including Lower Walhonde, due to a main line break.
I Raleigh County PSD for Slab Fork, Stotesbury/McAlpine, due to a main line break.
I Beckley Water Co. for Millstone Drive, including all side streets, due to a broken main line.
I Beckley Water Co. for all of Redbud Drive in Mabscott, all side streets off Red Bud Drive, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.