The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Gauley River Public Service District for Route 16/39 outside Gauley Bridge, including Brownsville, Alta, Belva, Jodie, Dixie, Bentree, Bell Creek and Mount Olive, due to a main line leak with water surfacing in ditch line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.