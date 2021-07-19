The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Mathis Drive, in Daniels, including all side streets off of Mathis Drive, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Maple Fork Road to the end of the main line including all side streets.
I Beckley Water Company for Second Street, Third Street and Valley Drive in Beaver.