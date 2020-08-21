The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l City of Mount Hope for 428 Main St., Midtown Apt., fire department due to 1 1/2 line being repaired.
I Town of Athens for Athens town system, customers served from the intersection of Laurel Creek Road and Rt. 20 heading west to Princeton, due to a water main break, causing low pressure or no water.
I Wilderness Public Service District for customers beginning at the Old General Store on Wilderness Highway continuing north, including Old Mt. Nebo Road and Old Gauley Road areas, due to a pressure loss caused by a main water line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order hasbeen lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for customers on Red Star Road, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road, Holly Lane, Red Star Hill Road and Country Side Lane in the Hilltop area of Oak Hill.