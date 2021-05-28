The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Boblett Hill Road, Piney View.
I City of Ronceverte for its customers.
Russell Arnold Jeffries, 76 of Oak Hill, WV passed away, May 26, 2021 at Bowers Hospice House. Arnold was born on April 27, 1945 in Montgomery, WV to Robert & Goldie Jeffries. He was a member of Sun Full Gospel Church and loved spending time with family, hunting, fishing and "running the…
George (GB) Hale left us to be with the angels on May 21, 2021. George fought a courageous battle with cancer for several years before he left for heaven. George was born first son to Jack C. Hale and Helen Lusk Hale of Welch Pineville Rd., Welch, WV on June 8, 1959. George graduated from Co…
Thurman, 64, died May 23, CAMC, a short battle with cancer. Service 1 pm Friday, May 28, at Christ Cathedral, Iaeger, WV. Burial in Mullins Cemetery, Iaeger. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, WV.
Douglas "Mark" Aliff, 59, of Oceana, formerly of Fanrock, died May 24, Bowers Hospice House. Service 2 pm Saturday, May 29, Brier Creek Tabernacle, Brier Creek, WV. Burial in Morgan-Hatfield Cemetery, Fanrock. Arrangements by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco.