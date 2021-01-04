The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County Public Service District for the airport area, from the intersection of Redden Ridge Road and Grandview Road to and including Grandview Park.
I Pineville Municipal Water Works for Appalachian Highway, from Luicle Cooks Booster Station to the end of the system, top of Jesse Mountain, Rt. 10 North, due to two main line leaks.
I Beckley Water Co. for Glenview Road from the intersection of Brethren Church Road to the end of the Beckley Water System at 1733 Glenview Road, including all side streets, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for customers in the Ambrose Lane area of Princeton, including Elmore Road, Mars Drive, Venus Drive, Planet Drive, Comfort Court, Ambrose Lane from the Elmore Road/Meadow Field Lane intersection to Star Drive, Deer Mt. Drive, Antler Lane, Spike Lane, Bambi Place and Fawn Lane.
l West Virginia American Water for 35 customers on Second Street and Glendale Avenue in Oak Hill, after a main break.