The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for about 45 customers on Allman Street, from the Rails to Trails to Jones Place, Drennen Lane, Hill & Dale mobile home park, Lekan Lane, Uncle Alley Drive and Loin Lane in Oak Hill, due to a main break
l RMS Public Service District for Saulsville from the Saulsville booster station, Key Rock, Twin Falls, Cabin Creek and New Richmond due to an 8-inch main line break
l West Virginia American Water for about 25 customers on Butler Street in Oak Hill, following a main break
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l Ronceverte Water for its main tank