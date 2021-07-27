The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Whitestick Street in Mabscott from the intersection of Depot Street to the intersection of South Oakwood Avenue, due to a broken main line.
l Wilderness Public Service District for all its customers, due to a pressure loss caused by a main water line break on Rt. 41, Mount Nebo.
I Beckley Water Company for Circleview Drive from 538 Circleview Drive to 652 Circleview Drive; only the even-numbered addresses in this section of CIrcleview Drive are under a boil water advisory; also included is all of Candace Court, due to a broken main line.
I Beckley Water Company for Merit Drive, Grear Lane, Valliant Lane and Electric Avenue, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Hinton Road beginning at 657 Hinton Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system at White Oak, including all side streets off of this section of Hinton Road, with the exception of Adam Street and Willapa Lane.