The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Craigsville PSD for Tioga Road, due to a main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers in the North Wickham Avenue area of Princeton, including Royal Avenue and Royal Street, Princeton.
I Town of Meadow Bridge for customers of Meadow Bridge.