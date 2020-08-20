The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County Public Service District for Arnett customers including Dry Creek and Sturgeon Branch, due to a main line break.
l WV American Water for the Red Star Road area of Hilltop/Oak Hill, including Red Star Road, Red Star A Road, Red Star B Road, Holly Lane, Red Star Hill Road and Country Side Lane in the Hilltop area of Oak Hill, due two two water main breaks.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for Guadalcanal Avenue in Piney View.