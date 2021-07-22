The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Raleigh County Public Service District for Rockhouse Road including all side streets in the Arnett area, due to a main line leak.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l Town of Oceana for its area.