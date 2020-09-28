The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County PSD for Arnett, from Bee Branch to and including Lower Walhonde, due to main line break.
l Birch River PSD for Rt. 82 from Webster County line west to foot of Cora Brown Hill, Widenville Road, including Powells Creek and Anthony Creek, due to a main line break on Birch River Road.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Cool Ridge-Flat Top PSD for Doc Miller Road, Donzie Lane, Homemont Road, Ransom Road, Madge Lane, Red Willow Road, and Cow Lane in Cool Ridge.
I Beckley Water Co. for South Hill, Simpkins, Kirk, Ruth, Smith and side streets.
WV American Water Co. for customers on Gatewood Road from Chapel Road to Toney Hollow Road, Chapel Road, Rebecca Lane, Dooley Road, Largo Lane, Knottingham Village Road, Canterbury Lane and Rising Fawn Lane in Fayetteville.