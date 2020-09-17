The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water extended for White Row and Boalt Street, expanded the area to include approximately 110 customers on Logtown Road, Rich Creek Road, White Row, Jones Street, Skaggs Street, Buckland Street, Cashion Street, McClung Street, Ross Street, Boalt Street, Hoffman Lane, Wetlake Road, Young Lane, Warren Street, Coke Oven Hollow Road, Layton Street, Nutter Street, Bryant Lane, Edge Street and Smithson Street in Ansted, due to a broken valve during a project to tie over customers to a new main.
I WV American Water for customers on Dove Road, Robin Lane, J&K Lane, Cardinal Road, Dakota Drive, Powerplant Road, Bluejay Road, Whitlow Lane, Painter Road, Price Road, Mockingbird Lane, Fields Lane, Church View Court and the Scarbro end of Plum Orchard Lake Road in Scarbro, due to a main break, caused when gas company contractors struck a water line on Dove Road.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Co. for Appalachian Heights Road, Bellflower Street and Matthew Lane in Bradley.
I Raleigh County Public Service District for customers of Arnett.