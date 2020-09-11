The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County Public Service District for the Arnett area of Tolley Town Road, due to a main line break.
I Pineville Municipal Water Works for Rt. 10 North Appalachian Highway, next to Lucille Cook Booster Station, due to a main line leak near Lucille Cook Booster Station.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for the Club Circle area of Glade Springs, from Lake Drive to Blueberry Place, including Fairway and Hilltop Villas, and Groundskeeper Lane in Glade Springs.
I Beckley Water Co. for Redbud Court in Crab Orchard.