The following boil water advisory has been issued:
I Brenton Public Service District, Wyoming County, for all Brenton PSD customers, due to low system pressure.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
l l l
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Rawlings Street in Beckley.
l Beckley Water Company for Raccoon Lane in Daniels.
I Beckley Water Company for East Whitby Road from the intersection of U.S. 19 to the intersection of Gilead Street, all side streets off of this section of East Whitby Road and all side streets off of Gilead Street.
I WV American Water for customers on the following streets in Mossy: Rt. 612 from the Town & Country Motel to Kincaid-Kingston Road, Bishop Fork Road, Paint Creek Road for half mile from Rt. 612 intersection, Rhododendron Trail, Holly Lane, Gordon Road, Maple Street, Kincaid-Kingston Road, Spencer Road and any side streets.