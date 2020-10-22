The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for a planned outage due to a main relocation project, occurring on Thursday, due to the renovation of the bridge crossing Paint Creek at the Mossy Interstate exit for Rt. 612, including Rt. 612 from the Town & Country Motel to Kincaid-Kingston Road, Bishop Fork Road, Paint Creek Road. for a half mile from the Rt. 612 intersection, Rhododendron Trail, Holly Lane, Gordon Road, Maple Street, Kincaid-Kingston Road, Spencer Road and any side streets.
I Beckley Water Company for Rawlings Street in Beckley, due to a broken main line.
I Beckley Water Company for Raccoon Lane in Daniels, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for East Whitby Road from the intersection of U.S. 19 to the intersection of Gilead Street, including all side streets off of this section of East Whitby Road and all side streets off of Gilead Street.