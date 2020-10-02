The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Rupert Water Dept. for Stadium Drive, Bostic Avenue and Cranberry Avenue, for repair of a water line leak.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers on Heslep Avenue, Mahan Street, Smith Street and a portion of Lively Street in Fayetteville.