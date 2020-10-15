The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Rainelle Water Department for customers on 13th Street, including Osborne Drive, Orchard Drive, Little Sewell Mt. Road, Oak Street and James River Kanawha Turnpike, due to a valve broken while capping the line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.