The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers in Oak Hill, including Bibb Street, Thompson Street, Davis Street, and Kelly Avenue from School Street to Bibb Street.
I Beckley Water Company for East Prince Street in Beckley, from the intersection of Scott Avenue to the intersection of Nebraska Avenue, including Cochran Lane, and for Nebraska Avenue from the intersection of East Prince Street to the intersection of Temple Street including Omaha Lane.
I Cool Ridge-Flat Top Public Service District for customers of Cool Ridge-Flat Top.