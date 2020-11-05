The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for East Prince Street in Beckley, from the intersection of Scott Avenue to the intersection of Nebraska Avenue, including Cochran Lane, and for Nebraska Avenue, from the intersection of East Prince Street to the intersection of Temple Street, including Omaha Lane, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order hasbeen lifted:
l WV American Water for customers in the Lochgelly area in New River, including Industrial Drive, Industrial Park Access Road, Reed Road, Hash Court and Caldwell Road.