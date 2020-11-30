The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l WV American Water for customers on Cemetery Lane, Deepwater Mountain Road and Mountain Side Lane in Montgomery Heights, due to a main break.
Nettie-Leivasy Public Service District for Rt. 39 Canvas, from the 49 Ward Road cutoff to the end of the line at Brocks Bridge including all side roads, due to a main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers on Anderson Street, Blackburn Street, White Street, a section of Gatewood Avenue from the Main Street intersection to Terry Avenue, East Martin Avenue, Betty Street and part of Patterson Avenue in Oak Hill.