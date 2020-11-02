The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Nettie Leivasy Public Service District, from Odell Town Road to Grassy Creek Road, including Grassy Creek Road, Odell Town Road and Orndoff Road, due to a pressure-reducing regulator.
I WV American Water for customers in the Lochgelly area of Oak Hill, a planned outage for Industrial Park Storage Tank maintenance. Streets include Industrial Drive, Industrial Park Access Road, Reed Road, Hash Court and Caldwell Road.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Davis Farm Drive, including all side streets.