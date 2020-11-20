The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Raleigh County Public Service District for Arnett, intersection of W.Va. 3 and Lower Sandlick to and including Lower Walhonde, due to a main line break.
I Beckley Water Company for Blue Room Road from the intersection of Valley View Road to the intersection of Robert C. Byrd Drive, including all side streets off of this section of Blue Room Road. Valley View Road and Robert C. Byrd Drive are not included in this boil water advisory. This notice is due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.