The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l WV American Water for customers on Pierce Street, King Avenue, Jefferson Street, Washington Street, Lincoln Street, Viars Street, Straughter Street, Bears Drive, Tank Hill Road, Craig Street and a small portion of Gatewood Road (fed from Straughter Street in Fayetteville), due to a main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l WV American Water for customers on South Errington Road, C&B Salvage Road, Phillips Road, Harvey Road, Tessa Lane and Thurmond Road from the Prudence Road intersection to the RJ Corman office in Harvey.
I Beckley Water Company for 4-H Lake Road including all side streets and for Grandview Road from the intersection of Ritter Drive to the end of the Beckley Water System on Grandview Road, including all side streets.
I WV American Water for customers on Cunard Road, Brooklyn Loop Road, Brooklyn Heights Road, River Access Road, Magurie Hill Road, Creekside Road, Winding Hill Road, Sears Road, Wilborne Road, Rabbit Run Road and other side roads in the Cunard community in Fayetteville.