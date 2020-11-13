The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for 4H Lake Road including all side streets and for Grandview Road from the intersection of Ritter Drive to the end of the Beckley Water Company system on Grandview Road including all side streets, due to a broken main line. Daniels Elementary School is excluded from this advisory.
l Raleigh County Public Service District for Clear Creek due to low tank level.
l West Virginia American Water for about 33 customers on South Errington Road, C&B Salvage Road, Phillips Road, Tessa Lane and Thurmond Road from the Prudence Road intersection to the RJ Corman office (end of the line) in Harvey, due to a main repair on Thursday.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.