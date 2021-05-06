The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Brethren Road beginning at 273 Brethren Road and ending at 356 Brethren Road, including Pear Street, Apple Street, Sutphin Street, Walter Street, Persinger Street, Crab Orchard Avenue, Cross Street, Mapleview Drive and all side streets and Plumley Lane, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water advisories have been lifted:
l Town of Oceana Municipal Water for its customers.
I West Virginia American Water for customers on Lower Scarbro Road from the clinic to the U.S. 19 overpass bridge toward Glen Jean, Persinger Road, First Street, Scarbro Clinic Road, Calico Lane Park Street, Fourth Street, Wingrove Hill, Sizemore Lane, Halee Lane, Sweetwood Lane and Sweetwood Hollow Road in Scarbro.