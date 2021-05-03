The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Birch River Public Service District for Little Birch due to a main line break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water advisories have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for 105 through 305 G Street
l Beckley Water Company for upper Sandlick Road
l Beckley Water Company for Purity Hill Loop, Allentown Road, Rossi Avenue and Thrasher Street.
l Beckley Water Company for Bluestone Road beginning at 202 Bluestone Road to the end of Bluestone Road, including Ellen Avenue, Francis Avenue, Dunbar Avenue, Carson Avenue and Boblet Avenue, due to a broken main line.