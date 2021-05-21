Boil water notices - May 21, 2021 May 21, 2021 4 hrs ago The following boil water order has been lifted: l West Virginia American Water for customers on Laurel Creek Road, from U.S. 19 to Scooby Doo Run. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local Boil Order Water Scooby Doo Run Laurel Creek West Virginia Road Trending Video LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Shane Malcolm Mantz Patricia Fink Donley Harris, Carolyn Wood, Keith Critchley, Emile Monday Puzzles Monday crossword 052520 NEWSLETTER WEEKLY POLL President Joe Biden has proposed a $2.4 trillion infrastructure bill that would, among the plan’s many components, address roads, bridges, public transit, electric vehicles, drinkable water, new schools and investments in manufacturing. Do you support this bill? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back PODCAST Podcast: Saturday Morning Quarterbacks Jan 14, 2018 LATEST PHOTOS To view or purchase photos, visit photos.register-herald.com. TWITTER Follow @register_heraldTweets by Register_Herald