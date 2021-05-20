The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for customers on Laurel Creek Road from U.S. 19 to Scooby Doo Run with the exception of the Fresinus Dialysis Center, due to a main leak.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Clayton Avenue in Beckley.