The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Town of Oceana for Rt. 85 from Rt. 10 intersection to end of Kopper Street, due to a main line break from intersection of Rt. 10 on Rt. 85.
I Beckley Water Company for 202 Cross St. to intersection of Junction Street and for Junction Street from the intersection of Cross Street to the end of Junction Street, due to a broken main line.
I West Virginia American Water for customers on Dakota Drive, Church View Court, Ward Road, Painter Road, Whitlow Lane, Plum Orchard Lake Road (Scarbro end), and a few homes along Scarbro Road between Plum Orchard Lake Road and Stover Hollow Road in Scarbro, due to a water main repair.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.