The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l Oceana Municipal Water at Westside Pharmacy, City Hall to Lillydale, due to a burst main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Raleigh County Public Service District for customers of Airport.
I West Virginia American Water for customers on Augustus Road and Stone Pillar Lane in Fayetteville.