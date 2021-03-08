The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l The City of Ronceverte for customers of Gypsy Heights only.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Raleigh County Public Service District for Egeria customers.
I Raleigh County Public Service District for Arnett customers.
I Beckley Water Company for North Sandbranch Road from 1056 North Sandbranch Road to 1700 North Sandbranch Road.
I WV American Water for customers in Fayetteville on Church Street, Ankrom Street, East Wiseman Avenue and East Maple Avenue from North Court Street to Ankrom Sreet.