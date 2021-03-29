The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for customers in the Wolf Creek Road area of Fayetteville: Talbert Avenue, Court Street from Crooked Run Road to Moore Drive, Sunset Lane, Wishing Well Lane, Chandelier Lane, Wolf Creek Road from Court Street to Pleasant View Road, Chittum Hollow Road, Chittum Lane, Rocking Horse Lane, Jeffries Road, Lydias Lane and Deerfield Lane, due to a main break.
I Kanawha Falls Public Service District for Hairdon Lane, Glen Ferris, Gauley Bridge, Kanawha Falls and Scrabble Creek, due to a section with split.
I Gauley River Public Service District for customers of Alta, Brownsville, Belva, Dixie, Bentree, Bell Creek, Mount Olive, Jodie and Swiss, due to a main line break, from Kanawha Falls PSD main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for customers in Glen Jean: Ted Michaels Road, Calvert Road, Hope Drive, Red Star Church Road, Vance Drive, Thurmond Road between Red Star Shortcut Road to Harvey Bottom Road and Red Star Shortcut Road between Thurmond Road and Oak Lane.