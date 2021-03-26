The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for customers in Glen Jean: Ted Michaels Road, Calvert Road, Hope Drive, Red Star Church Road, Vance Drive, Thurmond Road between Red Star Shortcut Road to Harvey Bottom Road and Red Star Shoertcut Road between Thurmond Road and Oak Lane, due to a water main break.
I Raleigh County Public Service District for customers at Egeria (entire water system).
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l West Virginia American Water for customers on Greenbrier Road, Blueberry Place, and Holly Court in Glade Springs.