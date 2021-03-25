The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Gauley River Public Service District for its customers of Gauley River.
I Beckley Water Company for Sweeneysburg Road, beginning at the intersection of Range Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system on Sweeneysburg Road, including all side streets. This includes Maple Fork Road and all side streets from Sweeneysburg Road up to and including Burn Bowyer Road and all side streets off of Burn Bowyer Road, also including Clear Fork Road and all side streets from Sweeneysburg Road to the end of the Beckley Water Company system at and including Tilllus Lane. Range Road was not under the boil water advisory.
I Beckley Water Company for Fearn Street and Dominion Drive, including 1428 Robert C. Byrd Drive
I West Virginia American Water for customers in the entire customer area of Toney Creek Road in Scarbro.
l Raleigh County Public Service District for Airport, Orchard Hill Road including all of Cherry Hills Subdivision.