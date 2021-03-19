The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Third Avenue and Ridge Avenue in Midway, due to a broken main line.
I Beckley Water Company for Redbud Drive in Mabscott, including all side streets off of Red Bud Drive, due to a broken main line.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order has been lifted:
l Brenton Public Service District for customers of Brenton/Wyoming County.