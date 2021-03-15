The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Cool Ridge - Flat Top Public Service District for Shiloh Circle, Cool Ridge, crews fixing two leaks.
I West Virginia American Water for customers in the Club Circle area of Glade Springs, from Lake Drive to Old Farm Road in Glade Springs, due to completion of a tie-in project.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water order hasbeen lifted:
l Raleigh County Public Service District for customers of Arnett.