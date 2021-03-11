The following boil water advisories have been issued:
l Beckley Water Company for Ninth Street in Bradley, including any side streets off of Ninth Street, due to a broken main line.
I WV American Water for a few customers in the Club Circle area of Glade Springs, customers on Club Circle from Lake Drive to Old Farm Road in Glade Springs, due to a main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l Beckley Water Company for Oak Street, Daisy Lane, Emma Court and Tulip Drive in Beaver, including 212 Airport Road and 258 Airport Road.
I Beckley Water Company for North Sandbranch Road from 1056 North Sandbranch Road to 1700 North Sandbranch Road.