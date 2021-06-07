The following boil water advisory has been issued:
l West Virginia American Water for customers on Pemberton Road, Upper Summerlee Road, High Circle Drive, Upper Summerlee Loop, Saddleback Ridge, Thomas Street, Towne Hollow Road, Robinson Lane and a small part of Lochgelly Road/Summerlee Road from the intersection to Industrial Park Road in Oak Hill, due to a main break.
Customers are advised to bring all water to a full rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and let cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
The following boil water orders have been lifted:
l City of Gary for its customers.
I West Virginia American Water for customers on the 100 block of South Third Street, the 300 block of Harrison Street, the 300 block of Mercer Street and the 100 block of South Fourth Street in Princeton.
I Beckley Water Company for Emory Street and Borneo Street, including all side streets.